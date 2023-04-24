The New York Jets have finally signed Aaron Rodgers. Fans reacted to their trade with the Green Bay Packers for the veteran quarterback, mocking Zach Wilson with memes about his future with the team.

The Jets have finally acquired the veteran quarterback they were looking for. After trying to convince the Packers to reconsider their trade demands, New York reached an agreement to get Rodgers, who is set to wear a different number on his new jersey.

However, there's another problem the Jets must solve: Zach Wilson's drama. The 23-year-old is set to be Rodgers' backup, leading to the fans mocking him for not being able to secure the starting job.

Jets replace Zach Wilson with Aaron Rodgers: Funniest memes and reactions

Although Zach Wilson threatened the Jets not to bring in a veteran quarterback, the team was finally to convince Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to agree to a tradeand acquire the Super Bowl XLV champion this year.

Of course this move won't make Wilson happy at all. He will be benched by Rodgers, who even gave him an advice before his trade, so the fans started making fun of the 2021 2nd-overall pick.