Free agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is reportedly heading to Las Vegas to play for the Raiders in the 2023 NFL season. Check out here all the details about his contract.

Jimmy Garoppolo's contract with the Raiders: How much will he make in Las Vegas?

It didn't take long for Jimmy Garoppolo find a new home. As soon as the NFL free agency started, Adam Schefter of ESPN broke the news that the veteran quarterback is joining the Las Vegas Raiders.

Garoppolo, 31, was one of the biggest names hitting the open market after the San Francisco 49ers decided to move forward with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy. During his time in the Bay area, however, he made an impression.

With a 40-17 record as starter (without including playoffs), Garoppolo took the Niners to deep postseason runs — including a trip to the 2020 Super Bowl. Therefore, the Raiders trust in him to be Derek Carr's successor.

Jimmy Garoppolo's contract with the Las Vegas Raiders

According to Schefter, the Raiders are giving former Garoppolo a three-year, $67.5 million deal, including $34 million guaranteed. That's certainly a much bigger contract than everyone expected Jimmy G to land this offseason.

But like it or not, Garoppolo did forge a reputation for being a reliable signal-caller during his days in San Francisco. It remains to be seen whether he can replicate his decent performances in Las Vegas, though.

His playoff experience in addition to his relationship with head coach Josh McDaniels from their time together in New England made him a great candidate, and he could also mentor a younger quarterback during his stint.