The San Francisco 49ers didn't have a great time with their quarterbacks this year, so they're planning their 2023 in the best way possible and now the NFC West squad has taken a big U-turn regarding Jimmy Garoppolo's future.

2022 was definitely not the best season for the 49ers and their quarterbacks. They quickly lost Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo due to injuries, so they had to end the campaign with Brock Purdy as starter.

But now, the team is already thinking about what they'll do in 2023 and how will they build a competitive team in order to fight for the Super Bowl. Of course, Jimmy Garoppolo's future is one of their biggest issues and now they have revealed what they'll do with the quarterback this year.

Jimmy Garoppolo won't return with the 49ers in 2023

An era has ended for Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers. Even though he had a great season covering Trey Lance after he got injured, San Francisco has decided to let him leave this year.

Speaking to media, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan, 49ers' general manager and head coach, respectively, were asked about Garoppolo's continuity and they got real on the matter.

"No, I don't see any scenario of that," Shanahan said when asked if Garoppolo would be back in 2023.

Garoppolo is a pending free-agent and, despite fans thought he could've stayed in 2023, he clearly wants to be a starter, which is nearly impossible in San Francisco with Lance as their main quarterback.

It is uncertain what Jimmy G will do for the 2023 season. The 32-year-old quarterback could return to the AFC as Raiders and Dolphins are rumored to be interested in him, but Tom Brady's retirement could also push the Buccaneers to sign him as soon as possible.