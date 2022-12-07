The end of the 2022 season is nearing and multiple top notch wide receivers will be available for the following year. The market will be open with new offers for them. Check here the top 8.

Julio Jones, DJ Chark and other 6 wide receivers who will be Free Agents in 2023

The 2022 NFL season is coming to an end but not everything ends with the regular season, there is still a lot to talk about and the free agency in 2023 will be the main focus.

Most of the top wide receivers have 2-4 year contracts with their teams, but there are others who have small one-year contracts and it is likely that those wide receivers will have a new team the following year.

Experience is key for receivers to be considered by an NFL team, especially if they have a Super Bowl ring in their personal stats.

Who are the 8 best WRs that will be free agents in 2023?

1. Julio Jones: He's probably close to his last season, but so far Jones is in top shape with 2 touchdowns in the 2022 season (entering Week 14).

2. Nelson Agholor: The New England Patriots are taking advantage of Agholor who once played for the Eagles and Raiders, he is a Super Bowl champion.

3. Randall Cobb: He started his career with the Packers, left for a while and is now back for another year, but 2023 will be a new market for him with multiple options.

4. Allen Lazard: Five touchdowns for Lazar with the Packers in 2022, a highly productive year despite his team losing record.

5. Jakobi Meyers: 11.9 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns in 2022 playing for the New England Patriots, he is sitting at a $3.9m 1-year contract and likely any other NFL team can easily beat that salary.

6. Juwan Johnson: So far he has 5 touchdowns in the current season (as of Week 13) playing for New Orleans Saints, his yearly contract is super low at $895,000.

7. DJ Chark: He is one of the most expensive wide receivers, franchises should be willing to pay more than $10m for him since that is his salary with the Detroit Lions.

8. JuJu Smith-Schuster: It's unlikely that JuJu would leave the Chiefs knowing that his adaptation with Mahomes has been good, but if another franchise offers him a better salary in 2023 he'll leave.