The 2022 NFL season is coming to an end but not everything ends with the regular season, there is still a lot to talk about and the free agency in 2023 will be the main focus.
Most of the top wide receivers have 2-4 year contracts with their teams, but there are others who have small one-year contracts and it is likely that those wide receivers will have a new team the following year.
Experience is key for receivers to be considered by an NFL team, especially if they have a Super Bowl ring in their personal stats.
Who are the 8 best WRs that will be free agents in 2023?
1. Julio Jones: He's probably close to his last season, but so far Jones is in top shape with 2 touchdowns in the 2022 season (entering Week 14).
2. Nelson Agholor: The New England Patriots are taking advantage of Agholor who once played for the Eagles and Raiders, he is a Super Bowl champion.
3. Randall Cobb: He started his career with the Packers, left for a while and is now back for another year, but 2023 will be a new market for him with multiple options.
4. Allen Lazard: Five touchdowns for Lazar with the Packers in 2022, a highly productive year despite his team losing record.
5. Jakobi Meyers: 11.9 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns in 2022 playing for the New England Patriots, he is sitting at a $3.9m 1-year contract and likely any other NFL team can easily beat that salary.
6. Juwan Johnson: So far he has 5 touchdowns in the current season (as of Week 13) playing for New Orleans Saints, his yearly contract is super low at $895,000.
7. DJ Chark: He is one of the most expensive wide receivers, franchises should be willing to pay more than $10m for him since that is his salary with the Detroit Lions.
8. JuJu Smith-Schuster: It's unlikely that JuJu would leave the Chiefs knowing that his adaptation with Mahomes has been good, but if another franchise offers him a better salary in 2023 he'll leave.