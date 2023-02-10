There will be a lot of movement in the quarterback market this offseason. The first one to change teams should be Derek Carr leaving the Las Vegas Raiders in a trade or release. Now Josh Jacobs jumped in to pick his favorite replacement.
Carr is still under contract with Las Vegas, but he has a clause that may force the team to make a decision soon. He has already been granted permission to visit the New Orleans Saints last Wednesday, although there isn’t anything clear yet.
Jacobs was the best player of the franchise last season in his breakout year. The running back was selected as part of the first-team All-Pro after totaling over 2.000 combined yards. His role in the offense means the new signal-caller is something key about his contract extension.
Who is Josh Jacobs’ choice to be the next QB of the Raiders?
The running back will enter a negotiation himself to review his stay there. His contract expires because his fifth-year option wasn’t picked up by Las Vegas, so he is also watching every move the team makes. Jacobs mentioned in an interview with SiriusXM that the decisions the Raiders make at quarterback may also affect his desire to sign an extension.
“With my contract coming up, that definitely plays a big part of what I want to do. I love the thought of Aaron Rodgers. Just to be able to see a guy that is that elite, how he moves on a day-to-day basis. To pick his brain and ask him what he is seeing on different coverages or defenses. What he thinks about certain players. It’s something I really would enjoy”.