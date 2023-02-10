The Raiders are one of the teams in the NFL that are still looking for a quarterback. With Derek Carr on his way out, the running back has a favorite to take that spot. Check who Josh Jacobs wants as the next QB in Las Vegas.

There will be a lot of movement in the quarterback market this offseason. The first one to change teams should be Derek Carr leaving the Las Vegas Raiders in a trade or release. Now Josh Jacobs jumped in to pick his favorite replacement.

Carr is still under contract with Las Vegas, but he has a clause that may force the team to make a decision soon. He has already been granted permission to visit the New Orleans Saints last Wednesday, although there isn’t anything clear yet.

Jacobs was the best player of the franchise last season in his breakout year. The running back was selected as part of the first-team All-Pro after totaling over 2.000 combined yards. His role in the offense means the new signal-caller is something key about his contract extension.

Who is Josh Jacobs’ choice to be the next QB of the Raiders?

The running back will enter a negotiation himself to review his stay there. His contract expires because his fifth-year option wasn’t picked up by Las Vegas, so he is also watching every move the team makes. Jacobs mentioned in an interview with SiriusXM that the decisions the Raiders make at quarterback may also affect his desire to sign an extension.