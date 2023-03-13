With Las Vegas Raiders signing veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, we take a look at the current status of their QB Depth Chart.

The Las Vegas Raiders desperately craved a new quarterback. They parted ways with Derek Carr and Jarrett Stidham was no longer under contract, so everybody expected them to be quite aggressive in their pursuit of a new signal-caller.

They were heavily tied with a move for Aaron Rodgers, and even Davante Adams made a strong recruiting pitch to get the future Hall of Famer to Sin City. Now, however, he's likely heading to the New York Jets.

That's why the Raiders couldn't afford to sleep on their laurels or wait any longer, which is why they decided to make a run at Jimmy Garoppolo, who'll now be reunited with Josh McDaniels, a former OC in New England.

Raiders QB Depth Chart

So, now that we know who's going to start at quarterback for the Raiders, let's take a look at their rather unimpressive QB chart. Needless to say, they really needed to get a new guy sooner rather than later:

QB1: Jimmy Garoppolo

QB2: Chase Garbers

Garbers is a 23-year-old out of California. He went undrafted last season after four years with the Golden Bears, making second-team All-Pac 12 during his days in college. Needless to say, the Raiders might also look at taking another QB in the upcoming NFL Draft.