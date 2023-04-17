Even though there's been some speculation about his future with the team, Mac Jones seems quite excited about the Patriots' new offense.

The voluntary offseason programs are underway, and the New England Patriots sure have plenty of things to improve ahead of the upcoming NFL season, especially when it comes to the offensive side of the field.

The Patriots' offense was dreadful last season, and there have been plenty of doubts and speculation regarding the quarterback position, as Bill Belichick hinted at an open competition in 2023.

However, regardless of all the outside noise, Mac Jones still seems quite excited about his future with the organization. He raved about having the chance to work with new OC Bill O'Brien, who he got to know at Alabama.

Mac Jones Is Excited About Bill O'Brien's New Offense

“I think we’re all excited for this next year, and it just starts with putting your head down and going to work,” Jones said, as quoted by Boston.com. “We’ve got a great group of guys, and it’s all about how you come together as a team — players, coaches, everybody. So I’m excited to work with [O’Brien], and I know we all are, and it’s gonna be a great year. We’ve just gotta put the work in.”

“[The offseason has] been good,” Jones said. “I think it’s important to just evaluate everything. Obviously, a day like today, it takes your mind off football and you get to enjoy the kids. But I’ve definitely been giving it a lot, just like every year, and just super excited to get back with the guys here soon and get to work.”

Of course, pretty much anything would be an upgrade over Matt Patricia's play-calling, but Jones will also have to do a better job of dealing with pressure next season, as Bailey Zappe is breathing on his neck and ready to make the most of every minor chance he gets to play.