Bad news for the Cardinals, after Kyler Murray was carted off due to a knee injury it's likely he won't return for Week 15. Check here the Cardinals' option at QB.

NFL Alert: With Kyler Murray out, who are the Cardinals' backup QBs?

The Arizona Cardinals are struggling to win a game during the 2022 NFL Season, and the worst thing is that now they lost Kyler Murray during Week 14's Monday Night Football.

The Cardinals record during the current season is 4-8-0, they are fighting in the NFC West to steal a playoff spot but that is unlikely to happen.

The last time the Cardinals won a game was during Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams 27-17 on the road. After that week they lost to the 49ers and to the Chargers.

Who can fill in for Kyler Murray at QB while he's injured?

The Cardinals have two options, one is Colt McCoy with 12+ years playing in the league and the second option is Trace McSorley who was drafted by the Ravens during the 2019 NFL Draft.

Kyler Murray isn’t having a good season due to injuries, and now things could be worse for him due to this dangerous knee injury.

The Cardinals reached the playoffs last season after a good regular season, but their first and only postseason game was a flop.