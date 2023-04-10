With the 2023 NFL Draft just a couple of weeks away, we take a look at the likeliest destinations for potential first-round pick QB Will Levis.

In a class full of intriguing prospects, no one has been as polarizing as Will Levis. From generational NFL talentto not even a first-round pick, the assessment of the UK product ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft has lacked a true consensus.

Levis' physical traits are undeniable. He's got the size, strength, speed, and frame to be an NFL-caliber quarterback. He's even drawn some comparisons to Josh Allen, who was also quite raw when he first entered the league.

But as good a shape as he is, his lack of production in college, plus some head-scratching reads and mistakes, has driven multiple teams away. So, where will he land in the NFL Draft? Let's break it down.

NFL Draft: Potential Teams For Will Levis

3. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders already decided to roll with Jimmy Garoppolo, but he's more likely a stopgap than a long-term solution. The team has let it be known that they'll be in the mix for a QB in the Draft, so we can't rule them out.

Levis will need some time and first-team reps to develop. But he could most definitely benefit from a year or two on the sidelines while he learns the ropes of a new offense and the NFL lifestyle.

2. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts' revolving door of starting quarterbacks has to end at some point, right? And they sure hope it's this season, even if their rookie gunslinger struggles early in his career.

The Colts could definitely build their new-look offense around a guy like him. He can sling the football down the field and would have one of the best running backs in the game taking pressure off his shoulders.

1. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans HC Mike Vrabel recently claimed that he 'hoped' to have Ryan Tannehill back with the team next season, but all signs point towards the former Miami Dolphin taking his talents somewhere else.

The Titans could have two potential franchise QBs to build around with Levis and Malik Willis, and that competition might as well bring the best out of the two. Also, he'd get an elite offensive line to work with.