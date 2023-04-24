In recent days, there have been a lot of rumors about Trey Lance and the possibility of him being traded, so now the San Francisco 49ers quarterback has opened up and revealed what's happening.

Trey Lance is really interested in proving his value to the NFL, but maybe he won't do it with the San Francisco 49ers. There have been rumors about the team wanting to trade the quarterback, so now he has shared some insight on the matter.

Last year, Trey Lance couldn't play as much as he wished. He got a season-ending injury on Week 2, so he was unable to prove what he's really capable of in a very important campaign for the 49ers.

49ers QB Trey Lance addresses his trade rumors

Lance is healthy now and ready to start the.

The 2022 season was meant to be Trey Lance's show-off campaign. It was his second season with the 49ers after being picked with the 3rd-overall pick in 2021.

Unfortunately, an ankle injury ended Lance's campaign quickly. He hasn't been able to prove himself for San Francisco, so it is reasonable that the team is doubting if continuity is the best option.

Rumors say that the team's front office is open to trade Lance. Now, the quarterback has addressed the matter, leaving more doubts than answers for the fans.

"I got no comment on that," Lance told The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, when asked about the possibility of him being traded before the draft. "I have no information."

In two seasons with San Francisco, Lance has only played eight games (started four),