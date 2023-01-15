Teammates always defend each other, more if it is against a huge rival. In this case, San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle revealed how he reacted to Seattle Seahawks twisting Deebo Samuel's leg during the Super Wild Card.

The San Francisco 49ers managed to get a big win against Seattle in the Super Wild Card round. Unfortunately, the game had a not so good moment when the Seahawks twisted Deebo Samuel's leg, which led to his teammates defending the wide receiver, especially George Kittle.

In the Super Wild Card round, the 49ers had to face the Seahawks for the third time this season. They had a great game and got their third victory against Seattle this campaign, which of course didn't make their rivals very happy.

On the third quarter, the 49ers had the ball and the game under control. Unfortunately, the Seahawks showed desperation and had a dirty play on Deebo Samuel, which of course led to his teammates' reaction.

49ers' tough reaction to Seahawks twisting Deebo Samuel's leg

Deebo Samuel is one of the best wide receivers nowadays in the NFL. He's very talented, which of course gives a headache to the rivals' defense, which sometimes shows desperation while playing against him.

On a third-and-7 situation during the third quarter, this desperation arrived to the Levi's Stadium. After a 21-yard gain for San Francisco, Johnathan Abraham, Seahawks' defensive end, appeared to twist Deebo Samuel's leg after the tackle, but there was no flag on the play.

"I think anger kind of took over," tight end George Kittle said. "I don't know why you'd -- first off, excuse my language -- why would you wanna piss off Deebo. If you're going to do that to him, you're just going to piss off Trent Williams, who's one of the scariest people on the football field. You're going to fire up our defense, gonna get our entire team fired up. I don't know what the point of that is. It should have been a flag, in my opinion, but it is what it is. They gave us another reason to flip the switch even higher. I think that's what we did. I don't think we need an excuse to flip that switch. That definitely influenced us to play a little bit angrier."