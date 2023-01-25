The NFC Championship game is around the corner. The Philadelphia Eagles will receive the San Francisco 49ers, but the NFC West squad has a huge concern for this game that might completely change their plans.

Everything is set to see which are the two teams that will fight for the Super Bowl LVII. In the NFC Championship game, the San Francisco 49ers will visit the Philadelphia Eagles, but the ones from California have a huge concern for this match that may decrease their odds.

The 49ers went through a roller coaster this 2022 season. They lost Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo due to injuries and their season seemed to be over, but then Brock Purdy took control and he's 7-0 as a starting quarterback.

But for the NFC Championship game, things may change again to bad for the 49ers. San Francisco now have a huge concern for this very important match that worries Kyle Shanahan a lot.

49ers may face the Eagles without being in their best shape possible

One of the most important games for the 49ers is here. San Francisco will play for the NFC Championship against the Eagles this Sunday, but Wednesday's practice was not the best for the NFC West squad.

Kyle Shanahan, the team's head coach, revealed they couldn't use four of their top players in today's practice: receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle), running backs Christian McCaffrey (bruised calf) and Elijah Mitchell (groin), and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot).

The first three players had activity in the Divisional round against the Cowboys, while Jimmy Garoppolo is still trying to recover and be available for the Super Bowl LVII in case they defeat the Eagles.

As for Samuel's injury, it was a huge surprise for everybody as he hasn't missed a practice since he returned for Week 18. "It's been there for a little bit," Shanahan said of Deebo's ankle problem. "I think he'll be all right, but it concerned us enough for him to not let him go today."