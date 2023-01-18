The Denver Broncos had a rough 2022 NFL season with Nathaniel Hackett. The head coach couldn't work correctly with Russell Wilson, but despite his awful campaign, an AFC East team wants him as offensive coordinator.

Jets will interview Nathaniel Hackett to become their offensive coordinator

Nathaniel Hackett could be back to the AFC soon. After being fired by the Denver Broncos at the end of the 2022 season, he is one of the main targets for the New York Jets to become their offensive coordinator.

The Jets are st to interview Nathaniel Hackett this week for the job. They believe he has what it takes to change an offense that ended as the 8th worst in the entire NFL.

But this move could also lead to a ripple effect for other positions.

Before the Broncos, Nathaniel Hackett was offensive coordinator for... the Green Bay Packers. The rumors say the Jets could trade for Aaron Rodgers and this couple proved in the NFC North to work pretty well together.

With Rodgers as quarterback and Hackett as OC, the Packers finished in the top 10 in total yards per game in 2020 and 2021, which of course is something the Jets would want for 2023.