Aaron Rodgers is finally out of his darkness retreat. The quarterback is ready to announce a decision about his future.

The Packers started the 2022 NFL season with a 4-8 record and a path to the playoffs seemed almost like an impossible task. However, in an incredible turn of events, Green Bay won four straight games and stayed alive. Then, in the last week of the season, a crushing loss at home against the Lions derailed their hopes and Aaron Rodgers couldn't reach another Super Bowl.

As it's been an offseason tradition in Green Bay, the questions about Aaron Rodgers and his future arrived. This is a new and complicated scenario, because last year the quarterback signed a massive three-year, $150 million contract. He was supposed to be committed with the franchise, but, again, no one knows for sure.

Now, after a very controversial darkness retreat, Aaron Rodgers has emerged to make a final decision about his future with the Packers toward the quarterback carousel in free agency. Read here to find out what happened with Rodgers and which teams will make a push.

Aaron Rodgers comes out of his darkness retreat

During the last few days, Aaron Rodgers was in a personal darkness retreat to determine his future. Now, a report from Xuan Thai at ESPN confirms that he's finally out of the Oregon facility where he took the time needed to make a decision regarding his future in the NFL.

The information points out that Scott Berman, the owner of the place in southern Oregon, confirmed that Aaron Rodgers ended his darkness retreat. The plan for the quarterback was to spend at least four days and four nights not only to determine what happens with his career, but also with his life in general.

The options for Aaron Rodgers are many after his darkness retreat. He could stay with the Packers to honor his three-year contract of $150 million signed in 2022. However, considering he might not be happy with how things are going in Green Bay, a trade might be in place.

In this scenario, the New York Jets come in play. According to a report from Diana Russini, Robert Saleh's team are following closely what Aaron Rodgers announces. If Rodgers decides to leave Green Bay, the Jets would immediately have ready a package trade to convince the Packers. Whether the quarterback accepts that destination or not, it has yet to be seen. If Rodgers is not available, Derek Carr becomes the top choice for the Jets.

Of course, the most rumored scenario are the Las Vegas Raiders. After Derek Carr got released, head coach Josh McDaniels is looking for a new franchise quarterback. For Aaron Rodgers, it would mean a reunion with stellar receiver Davante Adams in an offense which also has to work out a deal to retain running back, Josh Jacobs. Rodgers would be a major splash to compete in the AFC West.

So, the darkness retreat has ended. Now, everything is up to Aaron Rodgers. The three options seem to be clear. Packers, Jets or Raiders. At the moment, no other 'surprise' teams have emerged as suitors. However, when speaking about Rodgers, anything is possible.