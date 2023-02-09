The Kansas City Chiefs are in Arizona to play the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, but their superstar QB was named the MVP of the 2022 season. Find out where he lands in the all-time list in the history of this award.

The most important thing for players is winning the Super Bowl. In that race are the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, but the individual awards were handed on Thursday at the NFL Honors. There Patrick Mahomes was named the NFL MVP for the second time to join an exclusive group that was able to do so.

The offseason saw Kansas City trading away their main playmaker. Losing Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins was supposed to make the offense take a major step back without their wide receiver’s speed. Although the Chiefs have a QB-coach duo with Andy Reid calling the plays that found answers despite not having elite talent in that position.

Mahomes had yet another fantastic season. Collectively, he commanded the team to a 14-3 record to be the N°1 seed in the AFC. He also led the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns with 5.250 and 41, respectively. Those stats were key for the QB to be chosen as the MVP again.

How many players have multiple NFL MVP awards?

The career that the Kansas City superstar put together is already Hall of Fame worthy. Mahomes newest MVP was his second after receiving the NFL award for the 2018 season. Having this year’s made him join an exclusive group that now has one more member in it.

There are 10 players in the history that won more than one NFL MVP. The list has Peyton Manning at the top with five, followed by Aaron Rodgers with four. In the third place appear Tom Brady, Brett Favre, Jim Brown, and Johnny Unitas with three each. The other quarterbacks joining Mahomes with two are Joe Montana, Kurt Warner, and Steve Young.