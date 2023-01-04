The Dallas Cowboys are getting closer to the Playoffs and they are making some moves in their roster by releasing a veteran wide receiver. Are they making space for Odell Beckham Jr.?

The end of the regular season is near and the Dallas Cowboys are trying to make some moves to fight for the Super Bowl LVII. Now, the NFC East squad released a veteran wide receiver and everyone is wondering if they did it to add Odell Beckham Jr. for the Playoffs.

This 2022 NFL season has been remarkable for the Cowboys. They are still on the fight for the NFC East title and they will do everything they can in order to avoid going to the Wild Card round.

Either they clinch the title or not, they are one of the top candidates to win the next Super Bowl. But their odds might increase a lot if they sign Odell Beckham Jr., rumor that is still alive to date.

Are the Cowboys pushing for Odell Beckham Jr. after releasing a veteran WR?

As of today, the Dallas Cowboys are seen as a very solid team that could definitely fight for the Super Bowl LVII. They have a strong roster, but they are making some changes in order to improve it for the Playoffs.

With T.Y. Hilton's arrival, the Cowboys were reportedly closing the door for Odell Beckham Jr., but now they made a new change that could open the path for the Super Bowl LVI champion to play for them in the last part of the season.

James Washington is no longer a member of the Cowboys. The veteran wide receiver was unable to perform very well with Dallas due to an injury and he was released after just two games played.

This of course brings OBJ back to the conversation again. Even though they didn't use Washington for 15 weeks, they need all the weapons they could have in order to fight for the title and that's where Beckham enters the equation to help Dak Prescott on the field.