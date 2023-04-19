The Philadelphia Eagles want Jalen Hurts to feel comfortable this year. After giving him a huge contract extension, the NFC East squad has signed a new weapon for the quarterback to help him win the Super Bowl LVIII.

A juicy contract extension is not all what Jalen Hurts will receive this year. The Philadelphia Eagles want their quarterback to have the best wide receivers, so now they have signed a new weapon to help him win the Super Bowl LVIII.

As of today, Jalen Hurts is the highest-paid player in the NFL. The quarterback agreed to a massive contract extension, leading even to Patrick Mahomes' reaction.

This extension will definitely have a huge impact on Hurts, but the Eagles think it is not enough. They want to give him more targets, and they recently added one that could be very helpful this year.

Eagles sign a new wide receiver to help Jalen Hurts fight for the Super Bowl LVIII

The Eagles were too close from winning the Super Bowl last year. They lost it against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the team's front office believes Jalen Hurts is the key player that will lead them to success.

Last year, the Eagles had one of the best rosters of the entire league, helping Jalen Hurts arrive to the Super Bowl. However, they have added a new wide receiver to increase their odds this season even more.

Olamide Zaccheaus will play for the Eagles for the 2023 season. He will join A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Tyrie Cleveland, Brittain Covey, Greg Ward, and Devon Allen on the roster of wide receivers available for Hurts.

Zaccheaus went undrafted in 2019, but the Atlanta Falcons decided to give him an opportunity in the NFL. Since then, the receiver has played 55 games, with 94 receptions for 1,328 yards, and eight touchdowns.