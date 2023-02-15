When the Jacksonville Jaguars traded for Calvin Ridley, they knew the wide receiver wouldn't be able to play the 2022 NFL season, but now he has applied for his reinstatement after the indefinite suspension.

The NFL is very strict with the rules for the players outside the field. They must have an impecable behaviour, even more if their decisions could impact the game.

For this situation, Calvin Ridley was unable to play in the 2022 season for gambling on NFL games. But now, he wants to return and has made the first move towards his objective.

Calvin Ridley wants to return in 2023 after his indefinite suspension

Before the 2022 campaign, the Jacksonville Jaguars decided to trade with the Atlanta Falcons for Calvin Ridley even though he was going to be suspended by the NFL for gambling.

Wednesday was marked as the first day in which Ridley could apply for his reinstatement after his indefinite suspension. He filed the paperwork in order to start working with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville is not the only team that wants Ridley to be back. If he returns, the Falcons will receive better picks from the Jaguars as they were conditional to Calvin's reinstatement.