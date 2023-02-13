Even though he delivered a great performance, Eaglers quarterback Jalen Hurts looked in pain about a situation that proved costly for Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII.

Super Bowl LVII was everything football fans could have asked for. The Chiefs and Eagles delivered an extremely entertaining final, with both Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts putting on a show in Arizona.

In the end, only a field goal separated Philadelphia from the promised land. Kansas City ran the clock before taking a three-point lead, leaving Philly with only eight seconds to attempt a comeback. Andy Reid’s strategy proved wise, and his team claimed the trophy.

It was certainly painful for Hurts, who had a fantastic performance despite the loss. In his post-game press conference, however, the Eagles quarterback looked hurt by the fumble that led to the Chiefs’ second touchdown of the game.

Jalen Hurts says second-quarter fumble hurt Eagles

“I always hold myself to a very high standard with everything that I do. Obviously, I try to control the things that I can. I touch the ball every play. Obviously, you want to protect it. It did hurt us, it hurt us. You never know what play it will be,” Hurts said, via ProFootballTalk. However, his reaction to the loss deserves nothing but respect.

“You either win or you learn,” Hurts said. “As always, win, lose or draw, I always reflect on the things that I could’ve done better, the things we could’ve done better to try and take that next step. That’ll be the same process that goes on now.”

It’s definitely tough for the Eagles to come out empty-handed after such a great Super Bowl performance. Especially for Hurts, who did everything he could to get the win. However, the good thing about sports is that you can always bounce back. After all, Mahomes also went through heartbreaking defeats before winning his second ring.