The next few weeks will see the quarterback debate increase ahead of the draft. Las Vegas Raiders seem a bit far from the top, but they reportedly scheduled a visit with a favorite to go first overall.

The 2023 NFL Draft will begin on April 27 with a lot of speculation regarding the top four quarterbacks available. Las Vegas Raiders don’t have a long-term solution at the most important position, so they could be looking to take a big swing.

Last season marked the end of Derek Carr’s era in Las Vegas. With his release, the Raiders created a need at QB than had to be filled. They signed a veteran like Jimmy Garoppolo as a free agent to work as an efficient bridge option thanks to his common past with Josh McDaniels in the New England Patriots.

Although that shouldn’t mean they can’t draft a young prospect to be their future signal-caller. The possibilities are wide open for them, but the front office may have to take risks to be in the ideal range to land a talented passer.

Las Vegas Raiders set Top 30 visit with QB

There has already been a major move for the draft when the Carolina Panthers traded for the first overall pick with the Chicago Bears. That means a top quarterback will be out early, and another one will most likely go right after since the Houston Texans follow.

Las Vegas Raiders scheduled a Top 30 visit with Alabama’s Bryce Young. This meeting is set to take place on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Young is projected to go either first or second, so this encounter is intriguing for all the things that should have to happen for them to get him. The Raiders will have to make a huge deal to be near his range because they hold the 7th overall pick as of now.