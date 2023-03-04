The New England Patriots finished another disappointing season out of the playoffs. In a remarkable comeback, Bill Belichick's team controlled their destiny in Week 18, but, a crushing loss against the Bills at Buffalo combined with a win by Miami facing the New York Jets left them out of contention.

So, in the post Tom Brady era, the Patriots haven't lived up to the expectations. Mac Jones doesn't seem to be the franchise quarterback of the future and a big problem is the AFC East got totally crowded. The Bills are already contenders, the rebuilding process in Miami is on track and the Jets are also on their way.

That's why this offseason is crucial for the New England Patriots and, toward the start of free agency, one or two big splashes are definitely needed. Now, in an incredible turn of events, Matthew Judon might have revealed a major signing for Bill Belichick and his team.

Matthew Judon 'hints' DeAndre Hopkins will go to the New England Patriots

Just a few days before the start of free agency, with many rumors swirling around the NFL, Matthew Judon went to Twitter for a big announcement. Believe it or not, the linebacker guaranteed a star wide receiver will sign with the New England Patriots.

"Breaking news. DeAndre Hopkins to the Patriots." That was the message in the official Twitter account of Matthew Judon accompanied by two love emoticons to portray the situation. Whether this is true or not, it is yet to be seen.

It's important to remember that DeAndre Hopkins is still under contract with the Cardinals. Nevertheless, Arizona might be open to a trade. Many reports point out that they could be looking for a first round pick in exchange for Hopkins, but a second round selection is not out of the conversation.

Jonathan Gannon, who was the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, has been named as the new head coach for the Cardinals. Kilff Kingsbury is officially out. Kyler Murray hasn't lived to the expectations and the franchise might be, again, in rebuilding mode. That's why a trade for DeAndre Hopkins is in play to stack some picks for the NFL Draft.

So, if we look at Matthew Judon's message, the New England Patriots could become a potential suitor to add a DeAndre Hopkins to their offense. That could be another one of those masterful moves by Bill Belichick.