After the Dallas Cowboys got eliminated from the 2022 NFL season, everyone had the same question about how they decided to end it: why? Mike McCarthy, the team's head coach, prefers not to talk about that bizarre last play against the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round.

Even though the Cowboys had a great regular season, things were very different in the Playoffs. They faced the 49ers in the Divisional round, but they were not able to succeed and were defeated by San Francisco at Levi's Stadium.

The Cowboys had a chance to fight for the victory at the end, but their final drive was an absolut disaster. They surprised everybody with a bizarre last play which wasn't even close to a touchdown and Mike McCarthy is ashamed of it.

Mike McCarthy doesn't want to elaborate on bizarre last play vs. 49ers

Dallas' 2022 season ending was probably one of the worst in the team's history. They were unable to open the 49ers defense and were far from scoring the touchdown they needed to win the game.

With the score 12-19 against, the Cowboys had one last drive to get the victory. On the last play, McCarthy decided to put Ezekiel Elliott as center and everybody else as receiver. Unfortunately, this plan didn't work out and they were severely judged for it.

"It didn't get going," McCarthy said on the controversial play. "I really don't want to get into detail on it, but that obviously wasn't the plan, It's obviously a gadget play or whatever to end it. It's the last-play-situation call we practice."

It seems like McCarthy knows how bad it was his decision, but he's trying to move on and leave that moment behind in order to work for the next campaign with Dallas.