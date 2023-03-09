During the last weeks, the central theme in the NFL is the future of Aaron Rodgers with Green Bay. This is a new and complicated scenario, because last year the quarterback signed a massive three-year, $150 million contract with the Packers. He was supposed to be committed with the franchise, but, again, no one knows for sure.

Meanwhile, Derek Carr is out as starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders and just signed with the New Orleans Saints. That initiated a domino effect with huge implications, especially for the New York Jets. With Carr out of the maket, they have to act quickly.

So, the New York Jets could be in the process of making one of their most important decisions in franchise history. That's why a recent roster move has surprised many people amid the Aaron Rodgers situation.

New York Jets make intriguing move amid negotiations with Aaron Rodgers

According to reports from NFL insiders such as Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets will release wide receiver Braxton Berrios to save almost $5 million against the salary cap. Then, after that development, the same sources confirmed that the Jets have a trade ready to improve their defense.

The Jets would have acquired safety Chuck Clark and the Baltimore Ravens would get a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange.The movement will be official on March 15th when the new 'NFL year' starts'. That's why in their official Twitter account, the New York Jets only posted a cryptic message: "Our defense."

If the release of Braxton Berrios and the arrival of Chuck Clark are linked to an Aaron Rodgers' signing, it is of course yet to be seen. However, when you're trying to convince a former NFL MVP, the offer gets better building a championship caliber team around him.