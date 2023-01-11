The Philadelphia Eagles were the best team in the National Football League this season, and it wasn't even close. Jalen Hurts was an MVP candidate for the best part of the campaign, even despite all the doubters.

That's why it'll be key for the top-seeded Eagles to have their dual-threat quarterback back on the field for their first postseason matchup. But Hurts has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury for the past month.

Hurts suited up and led the Eagles to a big win over the New York Giants to secure the top seed in the NFC last week. But that doesn't mean he's back to full strength, and HC Nick Sirianni doesn't sound all that confident.

NFL News: Nick Sirianni Says Jalen Hurts Is Still Sore

“I’m not sure I can answer that question,” Sirianni said of whether Hurts will be limited. “We are fortunate that we have two weeks until the next time we play. So, we’re fortunate there. He’s going to be a little bit more healthy than when he was obviously the other day.”

“He came out sore as expected,” the coach added. “He came out of that game sore, because it’s still healing. We didn’t feel like we’re putting him at any more risk of getting more injured, but we knew it was going to hurt him like hell, and he knew it was going to hurt him like hell. But that’s kind of player he is; that’s the kind of teammate he is. He fought through it, because it was important for him to be out there, and he knew how important it was him and to his teammates for him to be out there.”

The Eagles fell to 0-2 with Gardner Minshew filling in for Hurts, although they had already secured a spot in the postseason. So, even though they have a solid backup, they might only go as far as Hurts can take them.