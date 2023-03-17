Odell Beckham Jr sent a special message for his potential suitors in the NFL. The wide receiver already has a price to be paid.

Odell Beckham Jr is the most wanted player in free agency. Though the wide receiver didn't take a single snap in the 2022 season, most franchises remember what he did for the Los Angeles Rams during their Super Bowl run. The 30-year old could be a major splash for any team.

The star power of Odell Beckham Jr is so well-known that even Aaron Rodgers already sent him a special message to come and play for the Jets. If the quarterback goes to New York, he would be happy to be joined by Beckham. "I mean, first of all, who wouldn't want Odell on their team? Come on. What are we talking about?"

Now, with a lot of teams looking for his services, Odell Beckham Jr is on the driver's seat to get a major contract. That's why, in a very surprising message, the wide receiver already put a price on himself. If any team in the NFL wants him, it's time to listen carefully to his words.

Odell Beckham Jr puts 'price' on himself for potential suitors

Amid all the rumors around him, Odell Beckham Jr went to Twitter and explained how much he could ask for any team that wants to sign him. By the way, according to many reports in the last few days, the wide receiver might be looking for a contract which pays him at least $20 million per year.

"They wanna try Mouton but pay box wine price for it." That was the message from Odell Beckham Jr in his official Twitter account accompanied by many emoticons of sad tears and also tears of joy.

Well, we know Mouton is a pretty expensive wine. If this has anything to do with Odell Beckham Jr and his future in the NFL, it is yet to be seen. The allegory could be there up for grabs. Beckham Jr wants to be paid as a top wide receiver, but maybe the offers he has received from many NFL teams aren't big enough. If this is true, Odell Beckham Jr spoke loud and clear. They will have to pay.