Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent, and one of the most attractive ones. After missing the 2022 NFL season, the wide receiver has a message for all his doubters and his latest social media post will definitely hype up all Dallas Cowboys fans.

In 2022, multiple reports said Odell Beckham Jr. was the main priority for Dallas. Unfortunately, both parties didn't reach an agreement and the wide receiver missed the last campaign.

Beckham's injury was the main matter why no team signed him. However, he could be ready to play this year and is very excited to prove everybody he's still an elite wide receiver.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s latest IG post has Cowboys fans hyped up

Will Odell Beckham Jr. play in 2023? The wide receiver has sent a strong message about it. In his latest Instagram post, the Super Bowl LVI champion shared a massive update on his torn ACL injury, and it is one that Cowboys fans will definitely like.

According to multiple reports, Beckham Jr. refused to practice with the Cowboys during his visit last year. They were unable to see if he was healthy enough to play and that's why they decided not to sign him in 2022.

However, things have changed lately. Odell Beckham Jr. uploaded a video on Instagram where he's running and catches a football with one hand, proving he's healthy. Some Cowboys fans reacted to it and asked him to sign with Dallas as they are actively looking for a new partner for Dak Prescott.

Jerry Jones, the team's owner, recently talked about the possibility of signing OBJ. He revealed he has a strong relationship with him and even talked to his mother, which increases the rumors about Dallas adding the wide receiver in 2023.