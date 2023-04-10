Odell Beckham Jr. recently signed with the Baltimore Ravens, but the wide receiver has a special condition the team must follow if they want him to play the 2023 NFL season.

After not participating in the 2022 campaign, Odell Beckham Jr. is back. He recently signed with the Baltimore Ravens, but now the wide receiver has set a special condition the team must follow if they want him to play this year.

During the Super Bowl LVI, OBJ torned his ACL and continue playing the most important game of the season. Fortunately, the Rams got the victory against the Bengals, but the wide receiver's situation was not the best.

He partially recovered at the end of the 2022 regular season, but it was too late for him to sign with any team. Now, he has reached an agreement with the Ravens for the 2023 campaign, but only if they comply with a certain condition.

Odell Beckham Jr. has a special condition to play for the Ravens this year

Against all odds, the Ravens defeated the New York Jets in the race to sign Odell Beckham Jr. The wide receiver wanted to play alongside Aaron Rodgers, but he got tired of waiting and landed with the AFC North squad.

The Super Bowl LVI champion agreed to a 1-year, $18 million deal with the Ravens. However, he has set a special condition in order to participate in the 2023 season that could really scare Baltimore's front office.

It is known that OBJ wanted to play alongside Aaron Rodgers, but he's not the only quarterback the receiver was looking for. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Beckham Jr. told the Ravens he would only play for them if Lamar Jackson stays for the 2023 season.

In March, the Ravens gave Lamar Jackson the non-exclusive franchise tag that links him with the team for at least one more year. However, any squad interested could trade away two first-round picks for the quarterback and take him out of Baltimore.

Multiple reports indicate that there are no teams interested in Jackson as it is a high-price to pay for him. For this reason, the Ravens think Lamar will stay and then they would be complying with Beckham Jr.'s rule.