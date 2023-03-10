After missing the 2022 season, Odell Beckham Jr. wants to play again in 2023. Now, the wide receiver has taken the first step towards his objective, with a move all the teams interested in him will definitely like.

A torn ACL in the Super Bowl LVI made OBJ miss the last campaign. He recovered at the end of the regular season, but he refused to work out for the teams during his visits and it was the main reason why they didn't sign him.

However, the wide receiver still wants to play and prove everybody he's healthy enough to be an elite player in any roster. Will OBJ be ready for the upcoming season?

Odell Beckham Jr. announces his next step towards playing in 2023

During the 2022 NFL season, teams like the Cowboys, Bills and Giants were reportedly interested in Beckham Jr. He visited them in order to see if they would sign him, but he couldn't prove he was healthy enough to step on a football field.

However, the Super Bowl LVI champion is ready to prove his status. Beckham Jr. is set to hold a workout in Arizona this Friday for multiple teams in order let them evaluate his health.

As a free agent, Odell will hold his fate in his own hands. It seems like this workout will be like an auction, where the interested teams will have to put more money on the table for him than the others to get his services.