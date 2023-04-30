The 2023 NFL season will be a huge challenge for Mac Jones. Ahead of the upcoming campaign, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has sent him a message regarding his role in the team.

Uncertainty surrounds the New England Patriots. Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, Bill Belichick has sent Mac Jones a message that will definitely put some pressure on him to work harder to be the starting quarterback.

The Patriots had huge expectations from Mac Jones when they drafted him in 2021. After Cam Newton left the team, they wanted a top quarterback for the position, and the 15th-overall pick seemed like it.

Bill Belichick warns Mac Hones ahead of the 2023 season

However, things has not been the best withas starter. There have been rumors that the, so Bill Belichick decided to sent the quarterback a message to prepare for anything.

During this offseason, several reports said that the Patriots were looking to trade Jones for the 2023 season. After the NFL Draft, things completely changed and they are sticking to the former Alabama player.

Prior the 2023 NFL Draft, rumors said that New England was interested in trading up to get Will Levis. There was no need to select a quarterback with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe in the roster, so they didn't choose anyone for the position.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, Bill Belichick has finally addressed Mac Jones' situation. Apparently, the head coach will give him one last chance to prove he's the perfect quarterback for the team.

"Yeah, I mean, look, Mac's been our quarterback for two years," Belichick said, via ESPN's Mike Reiss. "As I tell the team every year, each player, each coach, we all have to re-establish and prove ourselves every year. That's what this league is. That's for all of us -- '23 is '23. We'll see how '23 goes."

