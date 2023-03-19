In one of the best moves in free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers just made a huge improvement on offense.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had another disappointing season after failing to reach, once again, the playoffs. Though they won six of their last seven games, a 9-8 record wasn't enough to clinch a Wild Card ticket in the AFC. This was the first year after Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.

Mitch Trubisky began as the starter, but, prior to Week 5, head coach Mike Tomlin made the call thousands of fans were expecting. Rookie Kenny Pickett was in charge. For Tomlin, the streak of no losing seasons continued with sixteen. However, the Steelers haven't won a playoff game in the last six years. That's not a great standard for a franchise with six Super Bowls.

Now, under new general manager Omar Khan, the Pittsburgh Steelers have to make some moves in free agency to have a shot in a very crowded AFC. If Mike Tomlin wants to reach the Super Bowl, this could be a huge step in Kenny Pickett's era. Read here to check out the details

Pittsburgh Steelers make huge signing on offense to help Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed guard Isaac Seumalo to a three-year, $24 million contract. After seven seasons playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, Seumalo becomes massive help for the Steelers' offensive line.

In 2022, Isaac Seumalo had a great year after recovering from a Lisfranc injury. He was a key piece for the Philadelphia Eagles to reach Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. Seumalo was so good protecting Jalen Hurts that he became a Pro Bowl alternate for the NFC.

After Kevin Colbert announced his retirement, Omar Khan is making a lot of decisions in free agency as the new general manager. For many years, the Pittsburgh Steelers kept a low-profile in free agency. That's definitely changing thanks to Khan.

So far, the Pittsburgh Steelers have already signed cornerback Patrick Peterson, guard Nate Herbig and improved their linebacker depth with Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts.They also resigned defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and safety Damontae Kazee.