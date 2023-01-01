It is time for the Las Vegas Raiders to see what's coming for the 2023 NFL season. Now, the AFC West team has taken a surprising decision about Derek Carr and what they'll do with the quarterback next year.

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a lot this year and the worst is yet to come. The AFC West team has to adress the elephant in the room and talk with Derek Carr about his future with them, but they have already taken a surprising decision about the quarterback.

Derek Carr signed a a 3 year, $121,500,000 contract with the Las Vegas Raiders that links him to the team until 2025. It was a huge deal for both parties, but it seems like it is not working very well.

This 2022 NFL season has been an absolut disaster for Carr. Unfortunately, he was benched for the last two games of the season and of course the rumors are already talking about what the Raiders will do with him in 2023.

Report: Raiders have taken a decision on Derek Carr's future

After a very dissapointing 2022 NFL season, Josh McDaniels, Raiders' head coach, decided to sit Derek Carr for the last two games of the campaign and give the team to Jarrett Stidham.

This move started tons of rumors regarding Derek Carr's future. He's linked to the Raiders until 2025, but of course anything could happen and it seems like Las Vegas have taken a decision about his quarterback.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders will listen to trade offers for Derek Carr. It won't be an easy move as they will have to agree with the other squad to pay what they owe to the quarterback from the last contract extension they signed.

As of today, there are no offers for Derek Carr, but there are some possible landing spots like Colts, Texans or Steelers that make sense for a trade, but it all depends on that the Raiders decide to do with him.