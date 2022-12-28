Tom Brady will be the most attractive player in the 2023 free agency. Some teams will definitely go for the legendary quarterback, but now the Las Vegas Raiders may have made their last move to sign him for the next season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are not having a great 2022 NFL season. They have struggled in the AFC West and it seems like the Playoffs are not an option for them this campaign.

Unfortunately, Derek Carr has not been in a good shape this year and the Raiders may be thinking about a change for the quarterback position. That's where Tom Brady enters the equation to solve their problems.

Tom Brady to the Raiders? The AFC West team has made an interesting move to sign him

Now, Las Vegas have made a last move this season in order to add Brady in 2023. As Derek Carr is not working well, they decided to bench the quarterback for the last two games of the campaign and start Jarrett Stidham instead.

This decision comes after a very bad Week 16 for Carr. The quarterback threw three interceptions in their defeat against the Steelers and which basically ends their season.

That's where Brady enters the talk. The Raiders have been following the 45-year-old quarterback recently and he could be interested in playing for Josh McDaniels once again, per reports.

Brady will become a free agent at the end of the 2022 season, so this could also helped them get some picks to improve the roster and give TB12 the weapons he wants to build a strong team for the next campaign.