To say that the reigning NFL champions had a disappointing season would be a massive understatement. The Los Angeles Rams finished the year with the most losses by a defending champion ever.

This team could never get into a rhythm. Injuries took a toll on their chances from day one, Matthew Stafford was never at his best, and it just seemed like that competitive fire had gone away.

Moreover, the rumors about Sean McVay's future beyond this season also were a shadow hanging on their heads, and the young head coach hasn't done a lot to make that go away. If anything, he just said he'll take some time before making a decision.

NFL News: Sean McVay Won't Rush His Retirement Decision

“I told the coaching staff, [we’ll] work through some things,” McVay told the media. “You don’t want to rush into any sort of decision. There’s a lot of emotion right after the season. There’s a lot of layers to this. There’s a lot of people that it does affect that I don’t take lightly and want to be mindful of and so I’m going to take the next couple days to really be able to kind of reflect. Obviously, a lot of conversations with various people that will dictate and determine the decision that’s best for me, my family, the Rams, and a lot of people and that’s kind of where we’re at with that.”

“I don’t want to put a timeline on it,” the coach added. “I think what I’d like to do is be able to take the appropriate time. [I’ve] never gone through anything like this, but you want to make sure that you’re considerate of the people that are affected. That that’s the most important thing. The consistent conversations and dialogues that have existed with the people that I love and really care about, ‘Hey, do what you think is best for you and Veronika.’ But that doesn’t mean it takes away the empathy, the level of responsibility that I do feel for the people that would be affected as it relates to my decision moving forward. And so those are the things that you don’t take lightly. You want to be able to make sure that you’re intentional about taking the appropriate time, while also making a decision in a manner that’s considerate of those people that would be affected.”

This isn't the first time that McVay has been tied with a potential retirement, so it seems like it's just a matter of time before this happens. The Rams have plenty of depth and talent but no draft picks and potentially no Head Coach, so their days as contenders could be over soon.