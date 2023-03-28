After a disappointing 2022 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams want a huge change this year. As they are preparing for the upcoming campaign, HC Sean McVay has shared an update on Matthew Stafford regarding his multiple injuries.

The Los Angeles Rams are trying to give their fans a whole different season this year. After failing in 2022 due to Matthew Stafford's absence, Sean McVay, the team's head coach, has shared an update on the quarterback's multiple injuries.

On February 13th, 2022, the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl LVI. Los Angeles was seen as a very strong squad to fight for the back-to-back titles, but they failed and were one of the worst defending champions in NFL history.

Unfortunately for Stafford, he couldn't help his team on this mission as his season finished earlier than expected due to multiple injuries. Now, Sean McVay has given a major update on this matter to see if the quarterback will be available this year or not.

Sean McVay gives an update on Matthew Stafford's injuries

The Rams were unable to defend their Super Bowl LVI title in a proper way. They had an awful 5-12 record last year as they lost Matthew Stafford mid season due to multiple injuries.

The 35-year-old quarterback began the campaign with a shoulder issue, but he played with it for a few games. Then, a spinal cord contusion arrived and put him on injured reserve to end his season.

However, things seem to be different this year. According to Sean McVay, the quarterback will return sooner than expected and will be ready to start the upcoming season without any problem.

"There will be no limitations," McVay said of Stafford's availability for the 2023 offseason, at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix. "He'll be ready to roll."

McVay lost Baker Mayfield once the free agency market opened, so Stafford is the only real option he has for the starting quarterback job as of today.