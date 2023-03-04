The 49ers have a lot of superstars in their roster, but that is not easy to maintain for several years. They seem to be forced to move on from a veteran that has been a stable player since Kyle Shanahan arrived there. Check out who is the player leaving San Francisco.

San Francisco have been a top team in the NFL for the last couple of years. Their roster can easily be one of the three most complete in the league, although they weren’t able to turn that into Super Bowls.

The 49ers have the advantage of their quarterbacks playing under rookie contracts. That has given them the flexibility to put together a team full of stars everywhere, but at some point that also requires highly lucrative extensions.

The front office needs to create as much cap space as possible for a new contract coming. It is now Nick Bosa’s turn to receive a big pay after being named Defensive Player of the year. In order to do that they will have to prioritize depending on positions.

A veteran player will leave San Francisco in free agency

The team has been solid in almost every area of the field. The offense seems to be always competitive with Shanahan calling the plays, although the defense grew a lot since Bosa was drafted. But the special teams have also been consistent specially in the kicking game.

Precisely there is where they will be losing a key player. The experienced kicker Robbie Gould is set to leave the 49ers once free agency begins. Gould has been their kicker since 2017, although this time his price may be too high for them to keep him. The 40-year-old player made 27 of 32 field goal attempts along with 50 out of 51 extra points last year, so he is still a contributor.