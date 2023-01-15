The future of Sean Payton is set to be decided soon. The head coach will be interviewed again, but this time for a new and surprising NFC team that knows him very well.

According to multiple reports, the Saints want to trade Sean Payton for a first-round pick. There are some teams that may offer them what they want, and now there's another candidate that will interview him this week.

The Carolina Panthers will have a conversation with Sean Payton to sign him as head coach, per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. The team is familiar with Payton, as he previously coached in the same Division with the New Orleans Saints.

As of today, Carolina has the 9th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which is what the Saints want. It is clear that New Orleans want Sean payton to be interviewed by multiple teams in order to have tons of offers and select the best one for their interests.