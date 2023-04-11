The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are starting over after the retirement of Tom Brady, but they could be losing yet another key piece. Check out who is the Super Bowl champion that wants to leave the team.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers became a Super Bowl contender in 2020 when Tom Brady signed with them. They were able to win the title by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, although several players from that run has already left the team. Now, another one could be joining the list.

Tampa Bay are trying to start over especially at the most important position. Their starting quarterback will either be Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask, so the expectations are way lower than they used to be. This could change if their draft a quarterback, but that is still something very uncertain.

In this transitional period is normal to see some key players go. The Buccaneers could surprisingly retain Lavonte David, though they had to release champions like Leonard Fournette and Ryan Succop. This time it is the protagonist the one who wants out.

Devin White requests a trade to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The cap situation isn’t very good for Tampa Bay. They are basically paying for the moves they made during the successful run they had in the last three years, so they don’t have much room to be flexible. In that context, one of their defensive stars decided he wants to leave.

Linebacker Devin White has requested the Buccaneers front office to trade him away, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN. He has been a key piece since Tampa Bay drafted him in 2019, so it was a bit shocking when the report came out. Although his contract status is something to keep an eye on.

Devin White’s contract

The main reason why White could be asking the Buccaneers for a trade is his contract. He was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft with the fifth overall pick. White was so dominant in his career that the team picked up his fifth-year option without any doubts. That means the linebacker is entering the last season in his contract, so he could be asking for an extension. Whether the franchise grant him that request or not, White is set to make $11,706,000 in 2023.