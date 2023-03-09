Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure with the 49ers seems to be over. Read here to check out the three teams interested in the quarterback.

The 2022 season for Jimmy Garoppolo was a disaster. First, during training camp, the San Francisco 49ers named Trey Lance as the starter over him. Then, just two weeks into the regular season, Garoppolo took the job back because Lance suffered an ankle injury which left him out for the rest of the year.

However, in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins, Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury and Brock Purdy took over. The rookie quarterback was a sensation and Garoppolo's fate with San Francisco was sealed. He never came back in the season and Purdy almost led the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

Now, considering the 49ers look into the future with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, Jimmy Garoppolo has to find a new team. At 31-years old, Garoppolo is seen by many franchises as a very solid quarterback who led San Francisco to a Super Bowl and two NFC Championship Games. Read here to check out the three teams interested in him.

Report: Three teams are very interested in Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo will become a free agent after he signed a one year deal with the 49ers prior to the 2022 season. There's no way San Francisco will retain him considering they have two young quarterbacks such as Trey Lance and Brock Purdy. Lance is supposed to be their franchise player of the future and Purdy has been a remarkable surprise.

So, in the expected quarterback carousel toward free agency, Jimmy Garoppolo is a name to be considered. Though he's not in the first tier alongside Aaron Rodgers or Lamar Jackson, Garoppolo could fit in a lot of schemes and, in a very important detail, the cost to sign him would be a lot cheaper. No question about that.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, there are three teams really interested in Jimmy Garoppolo. The Las Vegas Raiders, the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans. In all those three scenarios, Garoppolo could pretty well end up as the starter for next season.

The Raiders released Derek Carr who signed with the New Orleans Saints and are currently looking for a quarterback. They've been in the mix for Aaron Rodgers, but, if that cannot be worked out, Jimmy Garoppolo could be a reliable solution to play alongside stars such as Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs.

Meanwhile, the Baker Mayfield's experiment was a total failure in Carolina and the Panthers desperately need a new quarterback. It's almost the same situation in Houston where the Texans are ready to start another rebuilding process under new head coach DeMeco Ryans. Of course, Ryans know Garoppolo well because he was the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers.