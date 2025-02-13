The debate over who holds the title of the greatest quarterback of all time (GOAT) in the NFL has been ongoing for years. While many consider Tom Brady the undisputed GOAT, Patrick Mahomes‘ dominance with the Kansas City Chiefs has intensified the discussion. Following a highly anticipated Super Bowl LIX, opinions are now more divided than ever.

Several NFL legends, including Joe Montana, have weighed in on the conversation, further fueling the debate. With Mahomes on the verge of securing an elusive three-peat, his case for GOAT status continues to strengthen. However, Brady’s unparalleled seven Super Bowl rings remain a towering benchmark.

As the debate rages on, it has taken over social media, sports talk shows, and online forums. This time, The Stephen A. Smith Show on YouTube featured Hall of Famer Cris Carter, who offered his perspective on the matter—one that some believe settled the discussion.

“I wouldn’t hold my breath about it. You know, people try to get ahead of what history really is. They try to prognosticate instead of watching it unfold,” Carter said. “Tom Brady was never put in this situation, also because he had Bill Belichick.”

Former NFL wide receiver Cris Carter attends Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Carter didn’t hold back in his stance on the GOAT debate, making it clear where he stands. “I doubt that [Mahomes] is going to pass Tom Brady as the greatest quarterback we’ve ever seen play in the National Football League,” Carter added.

Carter’s thoughts on how Andy Reid can help Mahomes next season

After the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, Mahomes and his teammates are already looking ahead to next season. The defeat left the team disappointed, and they will rely on head coach Andy Reid to reignite their competitive spirit.

NFL analyst [First Name] Carter weighed in on how Reid can help Mahomes bounce back: “I think Andy Reid is going to go back and evaluate things just like he did after Tampa Bay. They do a great job managing personnel and adjusting financially. Ever since they had to part ways with players like Tyreek Hill to afford Patrick Mahomes’ contract, they’ve been retooling,” Carter said.

Carter also emphasized the Chiefs’ defensive struggles in the Super Bowl but remains confident in their ability to improve: “Their defense was outstanding all season but had a rough night in the Super Bowl. That’s where the personnel department will step in—they’re going to surround Patrick Mahomes with better players. His receiving corps will be significantly stronger next year than it was this season.”

Comparing Mahomes and Brady’s achievements

When comparing Mahomes to Tom Brady, it’s important to put their accomplishments into perspective. Mahomes is still in the early stages of his career, while Brady, now retired, set an incredibly high bar. Here’s how they stack up:

Super Bowls: Brady has a significant lead with 7 wins compared to Mahomes’ 3. However, Mahomes is still young and has the potential to catch up.

Brady has a significant lead with 7 wins compared to Mahomes’ 3. However, Mahomes is still young and has the potential to catch up. Super Bowl MVPs: Both quarterbacks are tied with 3 awards each, showcasing their dominance in the biggest game.

Both quarterbacks are tied with 3 awards each, showcasing their dominance in the biggest game. NFL MVPs: Brady has a slight edge with 3 awards to Mahomes’ 2. This reflects Brady’s consistent excellence throughout his long career.

Brady has a slight edge with 3 awards to Mahomes’ 2. This reflects Brady’s consistent excellence throughout his long career. All-Pro First Team: Brady has 6 selections, compared to Mahomes’ 3. This highlights Brady’s recognition as the best in his position over a longer period.

Brady has 6 selections, compared to Mahomes’ 3. This highlights Brady’s recognition as the best in his position over a longer period. Pro Bowls: Brady has a considerable lead with 15 Pro Bowl selections to Mahomes’ 6. This is partly due to Brady’s longevity in the league.

Brady has a considerable lead with 15 Pro Bowl selections to Mahomes’ 6. This is partly due to Brady’s longevity in the league. Age and longevity: Brady played until he was 45, while Mahomes is currently 29. Mahomes has many years ahead to potentially surpass Brady’s achievements.

Brady played until he was 45, while Mahomes is currently 29. Mahomes has many years ahead to potentially surpass Brady’s achievements. Era: Brady played in a different era of football compared to Mahomes. The game has evolved, and Mahomes benefits from rule changes that favor passing offenses.

Brady played in a different era of football compared to Mahomes. The game has evolved, and Mahomes benefits from rule changes that favor passing offenses. Supporting cast: Both quarterbacks have had great teammates and coaches, but the context of their success is different. Brady often had strong defenses, while Mahomes has been known for his explosive offenses.