Where to watch Brazil U20 vs Argentina U20 live in the USA: 2025 South American U20 Championship

Brazil U20 are set to take on Argentina U20 on Matchday 4 of the final stage of the 2025 South American U20 Championship. Here’s all the essential information for fans in the USA, including kickoff time and comprehensive broadcast details across TV and streaming platforms.

This match is the defining showdown of the tournament, as title favorites Argentina and Brazil square off in what promises to be a thrilling contest. Argentina enter the game with a perfect 9 points, fresh off a hard-fought win over Colombia.

A victory here would put them in prime position to secure the championship. On the other hand, Brazil have bounced back in impressive fashion after a disastrous 0-6 debut loss to Argentina, and they now have a real shot at the title. With both teams in high-stakes form, Brazil are determined to flip the script and capture tournament glory.

When will the Brazil U20 vs Argentina U20 match be played?

Brazil U20 play against Argentina U20 on Thursday, February 13, in Matchday 4 of the 2025 South American U20 Championship final stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Fans wave the national flag of Brazil – Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Brazil U20 vs Argentina U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Brazil U20 vs Argentina U20 in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2025 South American U20 Championship clash between Brazil U20 and Argentina U20, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on ViX.