Brock Purdy is today's NFL wonderkid. The San Francisco 49ers have a good quarterback on him and now he has received an advice by Tom Brady ahead of the NFC Championship game.

If Tom Brady has an advice, you should definitely take it, specially if you are also a quarterback. The living legend has sent a message to Brock Purdy ahead of his first NFC Championship game ever with the San Francisco 49ers.

Brock Purdy is living a dream nowadays. The quarterback is set to play his first NFC Championship game and is currently undefeated as starter, which he wants to continue until the end of the campaign.

Against all the odds, the 2022 Mr. Irrelevant is one win away from playing the Super Bowl. Tom Brady, a living NFL legend, has now gave him an advice to seek for success in his career.

Tom Brady's heartfell advice for 49ers QB Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy is very close to making history. The 2022 Mr. Irrelevant had to take the starting quarterback role due to the injuries of Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, but he has done it very well.

As he's a rookie in the NFC Championship, Tom Brady has an advice for him. On Instagram, Bleacher Report posted "Brock Purdy has been proving the skeptics wrong all along. You can't write a better script for the rookie."

"Prove em wrong or prove em right!" Tom Brady answered. Well, that's a great advice coming from someone who really knows how to win the important games.