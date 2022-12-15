The NFL will have three games this Saturday on week 15, but one of those could take a hit depending on the starters since there was a lot of doubt around the status of Lamar Jackson. Find out if the Baltimore Ravens quarterback will be available against the Cleveland Browns.

This divisional game should be a fun match for how much they know each other. It will be more important for the Ravens in their mission of protecting their lead in the AFC North from the ascending Cincinnati Bengals. They are both tied with a record of 9-4, so Baltimore don’t have margin for error.

If they want to be the hosts in a playoff game, they must stay there. But it will not be easy because Jackson has been dealing with a knee injury suffered on week 13 vs the Denver Broncos. The issue for head coach John Harbaugh is that backup QB Tyler Huntley had a concussion in their last match.

Will Lamar Jackson play for the Ravens vs the Browns?

It was clear last week that the time wasn’t enough for Jackson to play against the Steelers. He is now further removed from the knee injury that took him out of the victory over the Broncos, although it wasn’t guaranteed that he was going to be back.

Given the Ravens play on Saturday vs the Browns, the last injury report has already been released. Throughout this week of training Jackson was listed as DNP three times, so the decision by the coach was predictable.

In the end, the QB was ruled out of the game in Cleveland. Huntley, instead, was able to clear the concussion protocol. Even if Harbaugh didn’t name him as the starting QB, everything suggests he should be good to go.