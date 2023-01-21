In the NFL playoffs, the Bengals visit the Bills. Read here to check out what happens if Cincinnati lose to Buffalo in the Divisional round.

The Cincinnati Bengals are the reigning AFC Champions and have won nine consecutive games. This is a very dangerous team on a mission after the NFL left them out of the fight to clinch the No.1 or the No.2 seed. When the Bills-Bengals game got cancelled in Week 17, Cincinnati weren't able to host the Buffalo Bills or the Chiefs in the postseason. They are furious about those tickets already being sold.

The Buffalo Bills had another remarkable season after a 13-3 record. Josh Allen had a MVP caliber year and Sean McDermott has done a brilliant work as head coach. This is one of the hottest teams in the NFL with an eight-game winning streak. Nevertheless, the Bills suffered a lot to beat the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round even with a third string quarterback like Skylar Thompson.

So, the Bengals clash with the Bills in the NFL playoffs looking for their second straight Super Bowl appearance. Read here to find out what happens if Cincinnati lose to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Bengals lose against the Bills in the Divisional round?

If the Bengals lose to the Bills in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs, Cincinnati will be officially eliminated. Then, as the No.2 seed, Buffalo would advance to the AFC Championship Game and their next rival would be the Kansas City Chiefs or the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In case the Bills beat the Bengals, Buffalo would at least guarantee a neutral site for the AFC Championship Game. There's no scenario in which the Bills play for the AFC title on the road.

If the Chiefs beat the Jaguars, the Bills would face Kansas City at a neutral site (probably Atlanta). However, if the Jaguars pull the upset against the Chiefs, then the Bills would host the AFC Championship Game at Buffalo facing Jacksonville.