In the NFL playoffs, the Cowboys visit the 49ers. Read here to check out what happens if Dallas lose to San Francisco in the Divisional round.

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to win their first Super Bowl in almost three decades. That's why Jerry Jones signed Mike McCarthy as head coach and gave Dak Prescott a massive contract extension to be the franchise quarterback for the future. For a second consecutive year, the Cowboys finished with a 12-5 record.

However, this season Dallas couldn't clinch the NFC East. Though they had a shot until the last week, the Philadelphia Eagles won the title. Now, the challenge ahead is great on the road against the 49ers and Brock Purdy. The Cowboys eliminated the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. Their first playoff win on the road since 1993.

So, in one of the most expected games of the year, the Cowboys and the 49ers clash with the season on the line. Read here to find out what happens if Dallas lose to San Francisco in the Divisional round of the playoffs.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Cowboys lose against the 49ers in the Divisional round?

If the Cowboys lose to the 49ers in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs, Dallas will be officially eliminated. Then, as the No.2 seed in the NFC, San Francisco would advance to the NFC Championship Game and their next rival would be the Philadelphia Eagles or the New York Giants.

In case the 49ers beat the Cowboys, there are two possible scenarios for San Francisco. If the Eagles beat the Giants, the 49ers would play the NFC Championship Game on the road at Philadelphia.

However, the 49ers could host another game in the playoffs thanks to the Giants. If New York reach the NFC Championship Game, that matchup would be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. That's the only scenario to host another playoff game for San Francisco.