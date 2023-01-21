In the NFL playoffs, the Cowboys visit the 49ers. Read here to check out what happens if Dallas beat San Francisco in the Divisional round.

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to win their first Super Bowl in 27 years. Head coach Mike McCarthy led this team to the playoffs for a second consecutive season after a 12-5 record and quarterback Dak Prescott was impressive in the Wild Card round in a 31-14 blowout over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneeers.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers are the favorites to reach the Super Bowl in the NFC. This is the hottest team in the NFL with an impressive eleven-game winning streak. Though they had problems in the first half against the Seahawks in the Wild Card round, the 49ers ended with a comfortable 41-23 victory.

So, in one of the greatest rivalries in the NFL, the 49ers and the Cowboys meet for a chance to be in the NFC Championship Game. Read here to find out what happens if Dallas beat San Francisco in the Divisional round.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Cowboys win to the 49ers in the Divisional round?

If the Cowboys beat the 49ers in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs, San Francisco will be officially eliminated. Then, as the No.5 seed in the NFC, Dallas would advance to the NFC Championship Game with two possible scenarios.

If Dallas indeed get a win over San Francisco, the Cowboys would face the Eagles or the Giants. In that case, Dallas still have a chance to play another postseason game at home in Arlington.

If the Eagles beat the Giants, the Cowboys would travel to Philadelphia for the NFC Championship Game. However, if New York upset the Eagles, Dallas would host the NFC title game with a ticket to the Super Bowl on the line. Both possible scenarios would be NFC East matchups.