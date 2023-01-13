In the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, the 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks. Read here to check out what happens if San Francisco win at Santa Clara.

Right now, the San Francisco 49ers are probably the most dangerous team in the playoffs. After a very complicated start with injuries, losing two quarterbacks like Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, rookie Brock Purdy incredibly became the answer even as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He's just been amazing.

San Francisco began the season with a 3-4 record and then, in an extraordinary move by general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers got running back Christian McCaffrey after a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers. Everything changed after that move. Ten consecutive wins and the NFC West title (13-4 record).

Now, the 49ers are a real threat in the postseason even above the Philadelphia Eagles. Read here to find out what happens if San Francisco beat the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round?

If the 49ers beat the Seahawks in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, Seattle will be officially eliminated. Then, as the No.2 seed in the NFC, San Francisco would advance to the Divisional round guaranteeing themselves another home game.

A win by the 49ers over Seattle means that San Francisco automatically will be host to one of the two games of the Divisional round. The Eagles, as the No.1 seed, get to be the local team in the other NFC matchup.

So, if the 49ers indeed advance to the Divisional round, these are their possible rivals: Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Dallas Cowboys. There's no scenario in which the Chargers can face the Philadelphia Eagles or the New York Giants in the Divisional round.