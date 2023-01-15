In the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, the Buccaneers host the Cowboys. Read here to check out what happens if Tampa Bay beat Dallas.

This wasn't an easy regular season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After an 8-9 losing record, Tom Brady managed to win the NFC South to clinch another playoff berth in his Hall of Fame career. Now, the best player in NFL history has another shot to win an eighth Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are back in the playoffs after a 12-5 record. Until the last week of the season, Dallas had a shot to win the NFC East, but the Philadelphia Eagles took care of business with a win against the New York Giants. The Cowboys are trying to reach their first Super Bowl in 27 years.

So, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are ready for another playoff run as an underdog. Read here to find out what happens if Tampa Bay beat the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Buccaneers beat the Cowboys in the Wild Card round?

If the Buccaneers beat the Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, Dallas will be officially eliminated. Then, as the No.4 seed in the NFC, Tampa Bay would advance to the Divisional round and their next game will be on the road.

If Tampa Bay indeed get a win over Dallas, the Buccaneers would face the 49ers at San Francisco. There's no scenario in which the Buccaneers could host a game in the Divisional round.

Nevertheless, if next week the Giants beat the Eagles and the Buccaneers win over the 49ers, Tampa Bay would host the NFC Championship Game. New York are the only chance for that to happen for the Buccaneers.