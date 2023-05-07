Patrick Mahomes is linked to the Kansas City Chiefs until 2030, but that is not a problem for the Washington Commanders. According to reports, the NFC East team desperately asked the Super Bowl LVII champions if the quarterback was available to seek a trade for him.
There is no doubt that Patrick Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks nowadays. He has won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs, and that's why the team decided to offer him a lucrative deal for the next 10 years.Mahomes' talent has caught the attention of the entire league. It is almost impossible for him to be traded by the Chiefs, but the Commanders didn't hesitate to ask if there was an opportunity to get him.
Reports: Commanders asked all 32 teams for their quarterbacks, including Patrick Mahomes
Back in 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs realized how important it was to give Patrick Mahomes a long-term deal. That's why the AFC West team offered him a 10-year, $450 million contract to secure an elite quarterback for a decade.
For the rest of the league, getting a player like Mahomes is key to succeed. Unfortunately, it is not so easy to find someone like him, so the Commanders decided to stop the search and go straight forward for the Chiefs quarterback.
According to John Keim, ESPN's Commanders reporter, Washington asked the entire league if their quarterbacks were available for a trade, including the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.The Washington Commanders have been searching desperately for a franchise quarterback recently. They have explored all options, including calling Andrew Luck, who retired in 2019, to ask him to return and play for them.