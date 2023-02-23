Even though Tom Brady retired again, some believe he could be tempted to run it back for another season, this time with the San Francisco 49ers.

Tom Brady retired from the National Football League — or did he? The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced he was walking away from the game for good this time, yet some people can't seem to buy it.

Brady did the very same thing last season just to announce his now-infamous comeback one month later. It cost him his marriage and some games early in the season, but he didn't look back and kept on playing.

Notably, he claimed he would only retire when he sucked, and he clearly doesn't suck. Also, would he turn down the opportunity to play for his hometown team at least once? NFL insider Mike Florio doesn't think so, and the San Francisco 49ers could definitely use a QB.

Niners Could Bring Tom Brady Back From Retirement

"The question now is whether things get to the point where he’ll come back, again," wrote Florio. "The 49ers ultimately could have a major influence over the final outcome. Trey Lance missed nearly all of 2022 with a broken ankle. Brock Purdy‘s elbow apparently is more messed up than believed, given that he can’t even have surgery on it yet, due to the lingering swelling. There are real questions about the quarterback position for a team that is otherwise among the NFL’s elite."

"Brady wanted to sign with the 49ers in 2020. The 49ers politely declined," added Florio. "Now, with Jimmy Garoppolo finally moving on and real questions about Lance and Purdy, why shouldn’t the 49ers make a move for Brady? Their championship window remains open, even if they’ve been unable to fly through it. Brady could be the missing piece to the first San Francisco Super Bowl victory in 29 years — since the 29th Super Bowl."

Florio added that Tom Brady's retirement letter doesn't mean anything, stating that he could negotiate with any team he pleases as a free agent once his deal with the Buccaneers runs out:

"Nothing can be ruled out at this point. Brady’s contract will expire next month, and he’ll become a free agent," Florio continued. "The retirement letter he sent to the league and the union means jack diddly squat. He can play whenever, wherever, and for whomever he chooses."

Of course, this is just a possibility; it doesn't mean we actually believe it will happen. But Brady has proven to be unpredictable and competitive, so we wouldn't rule out another comeback this time.