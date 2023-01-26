While the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback continues to draw plenty of speculation about his future, the Jets have recently made a move that could tempt Aaron Rodgers to move to New York.

Another offseason has started for the Packers, and once again they can’t help but deal with plenty of uncertainty around Aaron Rodgers’ future. The veteran quarterback may have signed a contract extension just a year ago, yet he’s not sure he’s coming back next season.

Since Green Bay traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, life hasn’t been easy for Rodgers. When he was finally starting to find chemistry with a young WR group, the team fell short and missed the playoffs.

Now, all options seem to be on the table for the 39-year-old. Rodgers has already warned he will not come back unless he sees a real chance to succeed, and many teams may want to persuade him. The Jets, for instance, have already declared their interest in a veteran QB and their latest move could bring Rodgers closer to New York.

Jets fuel Aaron Rodgers rumors with Nathaniel Hackett hiring as OC

On Thursday, the Jets hired Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator for the 2023 NFL season. While Hackett comes from a lackluster tenure as Broncos head coach, his past as OC at the Packers makes one think about a potential reunion with Rodgers.

Hackett served as offensive coordinator in Green Bay from 2019 to 2021, before taking the reins of Denver in what turned out to be a disastrous experience – he was fired after 15 weeks with a 4-11 record.

However, during his time at Lambeau Field, not only did Hackett lead a strong offense at the Packers but also built a great relationship with Rodgers. With the veteran QB flirting with a departure and the Jets looking to upgrade at the position, this hire makes them an even greater match.